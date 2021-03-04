Yadadri temple likely to reopen in May

KCR inspects ongoing works which are in finishing stages

Hyderabad: The much-awaited reopening of the famous Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy main temple at Yadadri may take place soon, as early as May, since the renovation works in the temple were in final stages. Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, who visited the temple on Thursday, said there was a possibility that the main temple can be reopened if finishing touches are completed by then.

Following the State government’s decision to give the popular temple a complete makeover, devotees were only allowed to have darshan of the Lord at Balalayam from the time the renovation works were taken up in 2016 when the sanctum sanctorum was closed to the public.

The Chief Minister, who arrived at the temple town in the morning by a helicopter, first took part in special poojas at Balalayam temple and later reviewed the ongoing construction works at the field level. The temple renovation works have almost been completed and only the finishing touches remained.

Chandrashekhar Rao, accompanied by officials, took stock of the construction works both inside the temple and outside and inspected various sites where work was going on atop Yadagirigutta hill, renamed as Yadadri. During his visit that lasted over six hours, the Chief Minister gave some suggestions to the temple management and officials concerned.

Chandrashekhar Rao said Yadadri temple should be a role model for other temples in the country as far as maintaining cleanliness and hygienic conditions are concerned. He said the officials could employ required manpower for this purpose.

The Chief Minister visited Yadadri amidst the backdrop of renovation works nearing completion with just some minor works to be completed. He primarily focused on the pending work and the time-frame within which to complete the works.

The Chief Minister visited every nook and corner of the main temple and inspected ‘mada’ streets, way to queue, mandapam, exhibition complexes, ‘brahmotsavam mandapam’, queue facility at ‘Raja Gopuram’, construction progress of Shivalayam and ‘swami pushkarini’ besides construction of bathing ghats for devotees and staircases. He made several useful suggestions in this regard.

Chandrashekhar Rao said the temple compound wall should be more beautiful replete with ancient paintings and should have an ornamental look. It should be beautified using brass metal. “The electrification and illumination of the temple should be done in a manner that devotees should have an awakening of the feeling of bhakti and joy even from a distance,” he said.

He said that the front elevation of the temple should be most attractive that can be viewed from a long distance and it should evoke both traditional and modern feelings.

The Chief Minister instructed the officials concerned to visit various famous temples in the country to understand the kind of sculpture existing in these places since the renovation works at Yadadri are on the verge of completion. He wanted sculptures to be placed in the temple complex depicting Prahlada Charithram and Narasimha Charithram.

He wanted the queue complex to be close to the compound wall, and wanted pathways leading to the queues to be wide and comfortable. “They should be on a higher elevation,” he said.

Land, shops for displaced persons

Yadadri-Bhongir: Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on Thursday assured people whose houses and shops were demolished for road expansion and other works as part of the Yadadri Temple Town Project would be provided land and shops by the government.

When representatives of displaced persons met with the Chief Minister at Haritha Hotel during his visit to Yadadri, he assured that the government would allot them 200 square yards house sites in Yadadgirigutta. He also assured allocation of shops to all owners whose shops were demolished for road expansion. They would be allocated shops in the shopping complex at the proposed bus stand near Yadadri.

Later, the displaced persons performed ksheerabhishekam to the Chief Minister’s portrait and expressed their happiness over the promises made to them.

