Planning to drink a few pegs and drive in Hyd? Be prepared to perform traffic duties

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 03:29 PM, Wed - 18 May 22

Hyderabad: Imagine managing a crazy flow of traffic in the city standing under the hot sun. Sounds like a nightmare? The next time you plan on having a few pegs and driving your vehicle, be prepared to get a taste of it.

Cyberabad Traffic Police on Wednesday tweeted saying that the court has issued an order to make drunken drivers perform traffic duties along with collecting fines and revocation of driver’s licence.

The offenders would be performing the traffic duties, as a punishment, at busy traffic junctions. They will be accompanied by traffic constables. The move will allegedly help the general public become aware of how difficult it is for the police to control drunk driving.

Earlier, drunk drivers were also made to do community service tasks such as carrying awareness-building placards at busy traffic junctions.

