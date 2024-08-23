| Nizamabad Body Of Two Year Old Girl Swept Away In Drain Found

According to reports, the girl, Ananya, was playing near her residence when she accidentally fell into an open drain

By Telangana Today Published Date - 23 August 2024, 08:44 AM

Nizamabad: The body of a two-year-old girl, who was swept away in a drain during heavy rains in Anandnagar in Nizamabad town on Wednesday, was recovered from the drain about one kilometre from their residence late on Thursday.

According to reports, Ananya was playing near her residence when she accidentally fell into an open drain. The disaster management team and the police searched for the girl on Wednesday night but were unable to trace her.

On Thursday, the body was found near Dhobi Ghat at the Provident Fund office at Nyalkal Road by the search team. The body was shifted for post-mortem at the government general hospital. The police have registered a case and the investigation is underway.