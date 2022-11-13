Drinking water supply project to Siddipet will be completed by December: Harish Rao

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 06:43 PM, Sun - 13 November 22

Siddipet: Finance Minister T Harish Rao said the drinking water supply project to Siddipet town from Mallanna Sagar will be completed by the year-end.

Addressing the gathering after laying a foundation for 10,000 litre tank in ward number 3 of Siddipet Municipality on Sunday, the Finance Minister said they were laying a pipeline around Siddipet town to provide uninterrupted water supply. Rao said they were spending Rs 50 crore. He said that the water will be supplied by gravity from Mallanna Sagar. With an aim to provide round the clock water supply to Siddipet, the Minister said that the water level will be maintained at 10TMCft round the year.

The Minister participated in multiple programmes in Siddipet today.

Meanwhile, a 4-year old boy Kaitha Tharun donated money from his piggy bank to the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS). The boy along with his friends handed over the piggy bank to Harish Rao at Lingareddypally.