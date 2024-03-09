Play Tests, Earn more: BCCI triples per match incentive to Rs 45 lakh for playing red-ball format

A Test player, who appears in a possible 10 Tests in a season will be richer by a whopping Rs 4.50 crore as incentive apart from a possible Rs 1.5 crore (15 lakh per game) in usual match fee.

By PTI Updated On - 9 March 2024, 04:35 PM

New Delhi: Living up to its promise of giving highest priority to Test cricket, the BCCI has decided to give an incentive of Rs 45 lakh per game to all those who would play 75 per cent or more of the scheduled red-ball games in a particular season, Board secretary Jay Shah said on Saturday.

The top cricketers also get an assured retainer fee from their annual central contracts.

“I am pleased to announce the initiation of the ‘Test Cricket Incentive Scheme’ for Senior Men, a step aimed at providing financial growth and stability to our esteemed athletes,” Shah stated on ‘X’.

“Commencing from the 2022-23 season, the ‘Test Cricket Incentive Scheme’ will serve as an additional reward structure on top of the existing match fee for Test matches, set at Rs 15 lakh,” he further stated.

The incentives will be retrospective and would factor in players, who were part of Test cricket during the 2022-23 season.