Telangana: Plummeting groundwater levels pose fresh challenge for farmers struggling to save crops

Over the last five years, the groundwater levels hovered around 6 mbgl, but plummeted by a massive 1.5 m this year, posing a major challenge for Telangana

19 February 2024

The depleting groundwater levels are posing a threat to agricultural operations which are already affected due to decreased water availability in projects on both Krishna and Godavari rivers

Hyderabad: Telangana‘s water crisis deepens as average groundwater levels plummet to 7.72 metres below ground level (mbgl) in January this year, the lowest in half a decade. Alarming declines exceeding 3 mbgl are witnessed in Nagarkurnool, Nalgonda, and Vikarabad districts. The previous lowest average groundwater level in the State was witnessed in January 2020 with 8.88 mbgl.

Over the last five years, the groundwater levels hovered around 6 mbgl, but plummeted by a massive 1.5 m this year, posing a major challenge for the State. The average depth of water levels from the surface in Telangana during January has been recorded as 8.88 mbgl in 2020, 6.56 mbgl in 2021, 6.16 mbgl in 2022, 6.22 mbgl in 2023 and 7.72 mbgl in 2024.

The depleting groundwater levels are posing a threat to agricultural operations which are already affected due to decreased water availability in projects on both Krishna and Godavari rivers. With more than 27.5 lakh agricultural connections for pumping water from agricultural borewells, more than half of total cropped area in Telangana is dependent on groundwater for crop cultivation.

According to the latest groundwater level reports from January this year, all the districts have witnessed a dip in groundwater levels for the first time in last five years. Vikarabad district registered the average groundwater level at 11.98 mbgl which is deepest in the State. However, Nagarkurnool district witnessed the worst dip of 3.57 m in groundwater level compared to previous year.

As a result, farmers are prompted to drill new borewells in their farm lands to save their crops in several districts. In Nalgonda district, the average groundwater level fell to 8.68 mbgl in January compared to 5.27 mbgl last year, following which over 70 new borewells were drilled in a small village of Koppole alone.

“Farmers are forced to drill new borewells to save their crops. At least 50 new borewells were dug up in each village in ayacut areas. The borewell drillers also hiked their prices from Rs 60 per feet to Rs 70 per feet due to increased demand,” said All India Kisan Sabha leader M Saidi Reddy, from Nalgonda.

The situation is also affecting drinking water supply in many areas, forcing the State government to take up a comprehensive survey to identify the villages and habitations that are facing drinking water crisis. Officials said the State government recently allocated Rs 1 crore for each Assembly constituency from the Chief Minister’s Special Funds to address the drinking water needs in respective segments.

“We are preparing a contingency plan to address drinking water shortage in ensuing summer. Plans are afoot to make optimum usage of water from all the available reservoirs, to serve the drinking water needs,” an official from Panchayat Raj and Rural Development department said.