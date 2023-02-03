PM condoles death of veteran filmmaker K. Viswanath

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday condoled the death of veteran Telugu filmmaker and Dadasaheb Phalke awardee K .Viswanath, who passed away this morning.

By IANS Published Date - 01:18 PM, Fri - 3 February 23

“Saddened by the passing away of Shri K. Viswanath Garu. He was a stalwart of the cinema world, distinguishing himself as a creative and multifaceted director. His films covered various genres and enthralled audiences for decades. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti,” Modi tweeted.

Viswanath passed away in the early hours of Friday. He was 92.

A prolific filmmaker, Viswanath is credited with helming memorable films like Sankarabharanam, Sagar Sangamam and Siri Siri Muvva (which he remade in Hindi as Sargam, introducing Jaya Prada) as well as many Hindi films like Eeshwar, Kaamchor, Sanjog and many others.

He also made films in Tamil.

He was bestowed with the highest cinematic honour of the country, Dadasaheb Phalke award in 2016.