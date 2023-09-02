PM Modi calls on President Murmu, hails success of India’s Chandrayaan-3 mission

Prime Minister Narendra Modi called on President Droupadi Murmu on Saturday and hailed the success of India's Chandrayaan-3 mission, the Rashtrapati Bhavan said.

“Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi called on President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan. The President welcomed him with a bouquet and expressed compliments for the success of India’s Chandrayaan-3 mission,” the President of India posted on X (Former Twitter).

The Chandrayaan-3 was launched from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Andhra Pradesh’s Sriharikota on July 14.

After a 40-day journey into space, the Chandrayaan-3 lander, ‘Vikram’, touched down on the uncharted lunar South Pole on August 23 evening, making India the first country to do so.

India also became only the fourth nation after the US, Russia and China to successfully conduct a lunar landing mission.

After the Chandrayaan-3, the PSLV-C57.1 rocket carrying the Aditya-L1 orbiter lifted off successfully from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh at 11.50 am today.

The successful launch of ISRO’s maiden solar mission came on the heels of the historic lunar landing mission â€” Chandrayaan-3.