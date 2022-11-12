Modi speaks to party workers in Hyderabad, says lotus will bloom in TS

Going on to claim that BJP workers had ‘brought the entire Telangana government to an Assembly seat’, he said this showed that the BJP had the people’s blessings and that the hard work of the party cadre was bearing fruits.

Hyderabad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday chose to portray the poll debacle that the Bharatiya Janata Party suffered in Munugode as a show of trust of the people in the BJP.

Addressing a meeting of party workers at the Begumpet Airport before heading to Peddapalli district to re-dedicate the Ramagundam Fertilizers and Chemicals Limited to the nation, Modi said the manner in which the people of Munugode ‘showed their trust in BJP’ was ‘unprecedented’.

In a speech that saw no mention of the MLA poaching operation, despite investigations increasingly pointing to the role of the BJP, Modi instead alleged that those who prospered in the name of Telangana, went ahead, came to power and pushed the State back.

“Telangana’s Government and leaders always do injustice to the State’s capability and the talent of its people,” he said, saying that the political party that people of Telangana trusted the most was the party that did the biggest betrayal to Telangana.

Repeatedly claiming that the BJP would come to power in Telangana, just like it had in Tripura, Assam, Arunachal Pradesh and Haryana, Modi said that when the darkness grows, the lotus would start blooming in that situation.

“Right before dawn, the lotus can be seen blooming in Telangana,” he said.

The Prime Minister, who chose to look the other way when it came to Telangana’s highly successful Dignity Housing Scheme, as part of which thousands have already been given 2BHK houses, instead alleged that houses under the PM Awaz Yojana were not being given to the poor in Telangana. Ignoring the fact that even UNESCO had appreciated the State government’s Annapurna free food scheme during the lockdowns, Modi claimed it was the Centre that was providing free ration across the country, apart from saying vaccines too were given free of cost to the people.

Also claiming that he was getting “2 to 2.5 kilograms” of abuse every day, Modi said criticism and abuse were his nutrition while serving the people, and in an indirect reference to the digital transactions promoted after demonetization, went on to say that technology was being used as a bridge between the people and the Centre, doing away with middlemen.

The Prime Minister, pointing out that Hyderabad was the ‘fort’ of Information Technology, said superstition was being promoted in this modern city and that superstitious practices would have to be stopped for the State to prosper. A BJP government that would serve the people and not one family would come to power in Telangana, he said.

Modi, who later left for Ramagundam by helicopter, was earlier received at the airport by Governor Tamilisai Soundarajan and Animal Husbandry Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav. BJP State leaders including Rajya Sabha MP K Laxman and Union Minister G Kishan Reddy were among those present at the party workers’ meeting.