PM Modi extends greetings at start of Medaram Jathara in Telangana

The Sammakka Saralamma Jathara, also known as the Medaram Jathara, is a tribal festival dedicated to honoring goddesses. It is celebrated in the southern state of Telangana.

By PTI Published Date - 21 February 2024, 02:52 PM

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday greeted people at the start of the Sammakka-Sarakka Medaram Jathara, one of the largest tribal festivals in the country, and said “we bow to Sammakka-Sarakka and recall the spirit of unity and valour they personify”.

“Greetings on the start of the Sammakka-Sarakka Medaram Jathara, one of the largest tribal festivals, and a vibrant manifestation of the enduring spirit of our cultural heritage,” Modi said on X.

“This Jathara is a great fusion of devotion, tradition and community spirit. We bow to Sammakka-Sarakka and recall the spirit of unity and valour they personify,” he added.