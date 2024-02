Telangana News Today: Medaram Jathara record, Dharmapuri MLA road accident, TSRTC bus crash

Today's Telangana News includes record population expected for Medaram Jathara, Dharmapuri MLA injured in a road accident, and TSRTC bus crash in Kakinada.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 19 February 2024, 08:32 PM

Hyderabad: Today’s Telangana News includes record population expected for Medaram Jathara, Dharmapuri MLA injured in a road accident, and TSRTC bus crash in Kakinada.