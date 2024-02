| Medaram Jatara Will Set A New Record This Year Minister Srinivas Reddy Telangana Tribal Festival

By Telangana Today Published Date - 20 February 2024, 08:31 AM

Telangana Revenue Minister Srinivas Reddy announced that over two crore devotees are expected to attend the Medaram Jatara, a three-day tribal fair set to begin on February 21. The Telangana government has allocated Rs. 110 crore for the event.

