PM Modi inaugurates KV school building in Nizamabad

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday inaugurated a newly constructed Kendriya Vidyalaya building in Qilla area of the district headquarters through virtual mode from IIM, Jammu.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 20 February 2024, 05:58 PM

Nizamabad Member of Parliament Dharmapuri Arvind, Nizamabad Urban MLA Dhanpal Suryanarayana, District Collector Rajiv Gandhi Hanumanthu and senior officials were present on the occasion. Addressing the gathering Arvind said till 2014 Kendriya Vidyalayas were available in Hyderabad, Warangal and Khammam, whereas now it had been set up in towns like Bodhan, Miryalaguda, Mahabubabad and Sircilla along with district headquarters.

The school building constructed at a cost of Rs. 28 crore had all the facilities and upto class tenth education was available, he said, adding that efforts would be made to upgrade it to class 12.

Dhanpal Suryanarayana said those who study in Kendriya Vidyalayas inculcate patriotism along with quality education. He asked the teachers to make the students aware of the Indian culture and traditions along with the curriculum.

Collector Hanumanthu said Kendriya Vidyalayas were providing quality education to students and working on their overall development.