Birthday celebrations gone wrong: 50 KV students fall ill after inhaling toxic gas in AP

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 05:44 PM, Tue - 6 September 22

Kakinada: About 50 students of Kendriya Vidyalaya in rural Valasapakala fell ill after inhaling toxic gas on Tuesday.

The students of fifth and sixth classes felt suffocated and they were immediately brought out of the classrooms and attended to. Some students who did not recover were rushed to the government hospital for treatment.

They were celebrating the birthday of a student in the class using some sprays which reportedly resulted in the incident, hospital sources said.