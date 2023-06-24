Kendriya Vidyalaya school is set to be established in Mulugu

Central team would visit Mulugu on June 28 to assess necessary infrastructure for the establishment of the Kendriya Vidyalaya school.

Hyderabad: Following the formation of Telangana state, former Mahabubabad MP (BRS) Prof A Sitaram Naik had appealed to the Centre to establish a Kendriya Vidyalaya in Mulugu, a remote area in the erstwhile Warangal district. The KV, which operates under the Ministry of Education, Government of India, is administered by the Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS).

After facing considerable delay, Deputy Commissioner of KVS, Manjunath, recently announced that a central team would visit Mulugu on June 28 to assess necessary infrastructure for the establishment of the KV. A letter has been sent to the District Collector, instructing him to make suitable arrangements. During the visit, the team will inspect both the temporary premises and the land earmarked for the construction of permanent buildings.

“If a KV is established, students in the Mulugu district will have access to quality education with facilities at par with national standards. The school will provide comfortable classrooms, well-equipped laboratories, an auditorium, medical facilities, a canteen, and sports amenities. To enhance students’ learning experiences, science, computer, and language labs will be established. The library will offer Kendriya Vidyalaya books, magazines, newspapers, and other reading materials,” stated an official.

Furthermore, spacious sports grounds and equipment for cricket, football, basketball, and volleyball will be provided to the students. Admissions will be prioritized for children of central government employees and ex-servicemen. Following this, employees of central government sector organizations will receive second preference, while those affiliated with state government organizations will be given third preference. The remaining students will be granted admission with fifth preference.