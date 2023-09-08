PM Modi to hold bilateral meetings with Biden, Sheikh Hasina & Mauritius PM on Friday

PM Modi also said that these meetings will give an opportunity to review India's bilateral ties with these nations and further strengthen developmental cooperation.

By IANS Updated On - 02:38 PM, Fri - 8 September 23

Photo: AP

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has informed that he will be having bilateral meetings with his Mauritius counterpart Pravind Kumar Jugnauth, Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and US President Joe Biden at his residence in New Delhi Friday evening.

These meetings will be held a day before the commencement of the G20 summit, which begins from September 9 in the national capital.

“This evening, I look forward to three bilateral meetings at my residence. I will be meeting Mauritius PM @KumarJugnauth, Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina and @POTUS @JoeBiden. The meetings will give an opportunity to review India’s bilateral ties with these nations and further strengthen developmental cooperation,” Modi posted on X.

While Jugnauth is already in India for the multilateral event, Biden will arrive in New Delhi later in the evening. Hasina is coming for the summit as a special invitee.