| Man Arrested For Duping People Of Job Fraud In Hyderabad

Man arrested for duping people of job fraud in Hyderabad

By Telangana Today Published Date - 5 May 2024, 02:56 PM

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad cybercrime police arrested a man who was allegedly involved in job fraud cases registered in the city.

The arrested person S Mahesh, a resident of Bengaluru posted advertisements on social media platforms offering job opportunities in multinational companies to unemployed people and duped them of their hard-earned money.

“When job aspirants contacted, Mahesh conducted interviews and afterwards issued fake appointment letters by taking huge amounts and cheated them,” said DCP Cybercrime, D Kavita.

The police seized three mobile phones from him.