Madhapur Inspector clarifies viral birthday celebration photo on Durgam Cheruvu Cable Bridge

Madhapur Inspector G Mallesh along with two of his friends is seen cutting a cake on the Cable Bridge.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 5 May 2024, 03:13 PM

Photo: X

Hyderabad: A picture of three police officials celebrating a birthday on Durgam Cheruvu Cable Bridge went viral on social media platforms weeks after the police warned the general public against such celebrations.

In the picture, Madhapur Inspector G Mallesh along with two of his friends is seen cutting a cake on the Cable Bridge. The post on social media platforms drew questions from the netizens who sought to know if the police are above the law.

However, when contacted Madhapur Inspector clarified that the photo dated back to July 31 last year. “The occasion was the birthday of a friend of mine. We stood on the pedestrian way and cut the cake to mark the celebration. It is clearly visible in the photograph,” he said.

The Inspector further clarified that there are regulations on walking on the carriageway meant for motorists. “A separate space is earmarked on the bridge for the pedestrians keeping in mind their safety,” he said.

Meanwhile DCP (Madhapur), Dr. G Vineeth said they are investigating it. “If it is confirmed to be true, action will be taken against the three Inspectors,” he said.

Last month, the Cyberabad police had imposed restrictions on celebrations on the Durgam Cheruvu Cable Bridge and stated a fine of Rs. 1,000 will be imposed on the violators.