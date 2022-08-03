PM Modi’s brother protests at Jantar mantar over price rise

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 08:02 PM, Wed - 3 August 22

Photo: Twitter

Hyderabad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s brother Prahlad Modi, sat on a protest on Tuesday at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar along with other members of the All India Fair Price Shop Dealers Federation, Prahlad holds the vice president post of the federation.

The protesters raised slogans and held packards asking the Central government to fulfill their demands.

“A delegation from the federation will list our long-standing demands and submit the memorandum to PM Modi,” said Prahlad adding, “We will decide our future course of action after holding a national executive meeting.”