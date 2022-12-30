PM Modi’s mother Hiraben passes away in Ahmedabad

The prime minister reached the residence of his brother Pankaj Modi at Raysan village on the outskirts of Gandhinagar, where the mortal remains of his mother were kept.

09:56 AM, Fri - 30 December 22

Ahmedabad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s mother Hiraben passed away at a hospital in Ahmedabad early on Friday. She was 99.

A bulletin from the UN Mehta Institute of Cardiology and Research Centre, where she was admitted on Wednesday after her health deteriorated, shared the news of her demise. “Hiraben Modi passed away on 30/12/2022 at 3.30 am during the treatment at U N Mehta Heart Hospital”, the medical bulletin said.

PM Modi arrived at the airport here in the morning and was driven straight to the house of his younger brother.

He offered floral tributes to his mother and bowed down at her feet. Later, PM Modi shouldered her mortal remains on way to the cremation ground for her last rites.

Earlier, the prime minister tweeted that “a great journey of 100 years” has ended with his mother’s demise. “A great journey of 100 years has come to an end. I have witnessed three qualities in mother, a journey like that of a tapasvi (saint), a selfless worker and life dedicated to values,” Modi tweeted. “When I met her on her 100th birthday she told one thing which I always remember. “Kam karo buddhi thi, jivan jivo suddhi thi” (work using your brain and live life with purity,” he said in the tweet.

PM Modi had visited the hospital to inquire about his mother’s health on Wednesday after learning about her condition. After spending over an hour at the hospital on that day, the PM had left for Delhi after doctors informed him that her health was stable. He had also spoken to doctors at the hospital, a government-funded autonomous medical facility.

Hiraben, also called Hiraba, lived at Raysan village with PM Modi’s younger brother. The prime minister regularly visited Raysan and spent time with his mother during most of his Gujarat visits.

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar offered tributes to the prime minister’s mother. “Narendra Bhai , I am deeply saddened to know about passing away of your mother. It’s an irreparable loss of a irreplaceable person in life ! Please accept my sincere condolences on her loss. May her soul rest in eternal peace,” Pawar said. Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said in a tweet, “I am deeply pained by the passing away of Smt. Heera-ba, the mother of our Honourable Prime Minister Narendra Modi Ji. I express my heartfelt condolences to the Prime Minister and his entire family in this hour of grief.” “My deepest condolences to Hon’ble PM Shri @narendramodi ji and family. We offer our tributes to the mother who gave inspiration of Karmayoga to her son, who is working hard to transform the nation. May her soul attain sadgati. Om Shanti,” he said in another tweet.