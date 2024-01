PM Modi’s Temples Visit In Tamil Nadu | January 20-21 | Tamil Nadu Temples | Tamil Nadu News Today

The itinerary features religious ceremonies and cultural events.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 19 January 2024, 03:15 PM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit key temples in Tamil Nadu on January 20–21, including Sri Ranganathaswamy Temple and Sri Arulmigu Ramanathaswamy Temple.

The itinerary features religious ceremonies and cultural events.