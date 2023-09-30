PM says Congress didn’t even spare cow dung

By PTI Updated On - 12:23 AM, Sun - 1 October 23

Bilaspur: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday accused the Congress government in Chhattisgarh of being steeped in corruption and misrule, saying there is a scam in every scheme of the state and that it did not spare even cow dung.

Modi also accused the Congress of seeking to divide women in the name of caste and by spreading lies, as he launched a fierce counter-attack on the main opposition party over its demand for OBC sub-quota in women’s reservation in legislatures.

Addressing a large crowd at the ‘Parivartan Mahasankalp rally’ here to mark the conclusion of the BJP’s two ‘Parivartan Yatra’ outreach campaigns in the poll-bound state, the prime minister also invoked his own OBC background to assert that the Congress hates him and has not stopped abusing the backwards, Dalits and tribals despite its leader being sentenced by court, an apparent reference to Rahul Gandhi. Gandhi was convicted by a Gujarat court for his “Modi surname” remarks. The Supreme Court has since stayed the conviction.

Modi cautioned people of Chhattisgarh that if the Congress is given another chance, it will be emboldened to continue to take the path of corruption and assured them that if the BJP is elected to power, stern action will be taken against those who are guilty in the alleged Public Service Commission(PSC) recruitment scam.

“Chhattisgarh is steeped in corruption and misrule. There is a scam in every scheme in the state…,” Modi said, hitting out at the Bhupesh Baghel government over alleged scams in ration distribution, liquor trade, PSC recruitment, District Mineral Foundation (DMF) fund utilization and cow dung procurement.

The state government “did not even spare cow dung and committed corruption in the name of gau mata (cow),” he said, referring to allegations of corruption in the cow dung procurement scheme.

The prime minister said the BJP was completely dedicated to the development of Chhattisgarh whether it was in power at the Centre or in the state.

“Today I have come to give you a guarantee that Modi will leave no stone unturned to make your every dream come true. It is Modi’s guarantee that your dreams are Modi’s resolution,” he said.

“No matter how much I try from Delhi to ensure that development reaches you, the Congress government here keeps trying to disrupt it. In the last five years, Chhattisgarh has received thousands of crores of rupees from the Centre for development works. There is no shortage of money for the state, and I am not saying this but deputy Chief Minister (TS Singh Deo) of Chhattisgarh has said this in a public programme.” Singh Deo, seen as Baghel’s rival in the state Congress, had said at a function in Raigarh district — where he shared the stage with the prime minister — that the Union government has not been biased towards Chhattisgarh.

After Singh Deo spoke the truth, it created a “storm” in the Congress and the party leaders started targeting Singh Deo, Modi claimed.

“When the Congress was in power at the Centre (as part of the United Progressive Alliance), which has now become a `Ghamandia’ alliance, it only gave Rs 300 crore on an average per year for railway works, but the Modi government gave Rs 6,000 crore in a year for expansion of railway networks,” he said.

Accusing the Congress government of committing scams in rice distribution under the PM Garib Kalyan Yojna, Modi asked people whether they will give another opportunity to this party.

“They are a little scared as I am sitting in Delhi. But if they(Congress) get a chance again, their courage to commit a scam will be boosted so much that no one will be able to stop them in Chhattisgarh.” Modi also accused the Congress government of hiding the deaths of children due to malnutrition, saying that Congress leaders “are very concerned with the lives of their children, but have nothing to do with your children.”

He hit out at the Congress for `spreading lies’ on paddy procurement, claiming that every single grain of rice grown by farmers in Chhattisgarh was procured by the BJP-led Union government. A BJP government will take care of paddy cultivators, he assured.

“Congress hates Modi as they think how a person from the backward classes became the PM. They abuse the backward classes on the pretext of targeting Modi. They (Congress) hate Dalits, the poor, tribals and OBCs. Even after being punished by the court (for making slanderous statements), they continued with the same attitude,” Modi said.

“When the BJP nominated Ram Nath Kovind, who hails from the Dalit community, for the post of President, Congress opposed it. They even opposed Droupadi Murmu’s candidature (in the last presidential election)….It was not ideological opposition. Had it been ideological opposition, the Congress would not have fielded a former leader of the BJP (Yashwant Sinha).” Modi said he has fulfilled another guarantee with the passage of the bill reserving 33 per cent seats for women in the Lok Sabha and state assemblies which has now become law after receiving the assent of President Murmu.

“It (women’s reservation bill) was pending for 30 years. Congress and its allies in the `Ghamandia’ bloc are now wondering what Modi has done. They are full of anger. They supported the bill out of compulsion and fear that Modi will get blessings of women after this development.” But now they are “playing new tricks to create division among women” on the lines of caste and by spreading lies, and the women of Chhattisgarh should remain alert about this, the PM said.

“This decision (women’s reservation) will have an impact for thousands of years to come. It will make your daughters’ future bright. Please, mothers and sisters, do not fall prey to the lies of liars. Your blessings should continue to shower so that Modi continues to fulfill everyone’s dreams.”