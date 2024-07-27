PMLU demands support to kin of migrant labor from Nirmal

They demanded both Union and State government to extend a compensation of Rs 10 lakh and Rs 5 lakh to kin of a migrant labor, who died in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on July 19.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 27 July 2024, 06:08 PM

They demanded both Union and State government to extend a compensation of Rs 10 lakh and Rs 5 lakh to kin of a migrant labor, who died in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on July 19.

Nirmal: Members of Pravasi Mitra Labor Union (PMLU), a migrant laborers rights organisation, on Saturday demanded both Union and State government to extend a compensation of Rs 10 lakh and Rs 5 lakh to kin of a migrant labor from Vanjar village in Sarangapur mandal, who died in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on July 19.

PMLU state president Parikipandla Swadesh said that the government should extend all support to the kin of the victim Bogu Laxman (39), who was survived by a wife and five-year old son. Laxman died of cardiac arrest and his body was repatriated on Saturday. Both union and State governments should sanction ex-gratia of Rs 15 lakh to the kin, he demanded. Laxman was employed in Abhu Dhabi of the UAE three years back.

The members of the union wanted the government to establish a Gulf Board by declaring NRI policy soon.