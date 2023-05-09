Poco F5 and F5 Pro launch date and price in India

POCO F5 is scheduled to be released on May 9, 2023. The POCO F5 price in India is expected to be Rs. 34,990.
Hyderabad: POCO F5 is scheduled to be released on May 9, 2023. The POCO F5 price in India is expected to be Rs. 34,990. This is the 8 GB RAM / 128 GB internal storage base edition of the POCO F5, which will be available in Black and Gold. The memory cannot be extended for POCO F5. It has 2400 x 1080 pixels resolution, 395ppi pixel density
The POCO F5 has three cameras on the rear. A 64MP f/1.8 Wide-Angle Camera serves as the primary camera. There are two secondary cameras: an 8MP f/2.2 Ultra-Wide Angle Camera and a 5MP f/2.4 Camera. On the front, there is a single 32MP camera with an f/2.45 aperture.
A Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 2 chipset, paired with an Octa-core CPU using a twin Kryo configuration, power the POCO F5. Additionally, this smartphone has an Adreno 725 GPU and 8GB of RAM.
The POCO F5 is equipped with a 5500mAh non-removable battery. The 67W Sonic Charging system may be used to recharge this Li-Polymer battery.