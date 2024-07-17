Mulugu: Medical team treks 20 km to provide medical assistance to tribals

17 July 2024

Mulugu: It is not every day that government officials go out of their way to help tribals, who are in many places deprived of access to healthcare. However, on Tuesday, Mulugu District Medical and Health Officer Dr. Allem Appaiah and his team set an example for other officials when they undertook a 20 km trek through the deep forest, climbing hills and crossing jungle rivers to reach a remote tribal hamlet.

Dr. Appaiah, speaking to Telangana Today, said the risk was taken to provide medical assistance to tribals of Penugolu village situated in Vajedu mandal of the district on Tuesday.

Dr.Appaiah and his team started trekking from Gummadidoddi village and crossed three streams, climbed three hills and walked 16 kilometres on foot to reach Penugolu village. It took them over five hours to reach the tribal village.

According to Dr. Appaiah, the local health officials visit the tribal village every month to provide medical assistance to the tribals of the Penugolu village. Hence, he decided to join them this time to know first hand the difficulties they face and the risks they take.

“It was a very difficult journey for me. I have never trekked through hills and streams. We crossed streams in neckdeep water and trekked difficult stretches on hills. It was raining heavily. We also came across a snake during the journey. The entire journey was very challenging,” he said.

Last year too, Dr Appaiah had tried to accompany the health officials to Penugolu village, but the then collector did not give permission as the route was considered very difficult and there was also the threat of naxals in the area.

“This time I convinced the Collector and he allowed me to visit the village. It was a great experience. We have requested the villagers to visit plain areas for treatment as it was very difficult for health officials to reach them, especially during emergencies,” he said.

The team conducted medical tests and distributed medicines to the tribal families. They also distributed mosquito nets to more than 39 villagers belonging to 10 families living there. Dr. Appaiah was accompanied by Assistant Medical Officer Dr. Durga Rao, medical officer Dr. Mahender, paramedical staff and technicians.