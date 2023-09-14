Polala festival celebrated on a grand note in erstwhile Adilabad

The farmers gave their bullocks a bath in nearby irrigation tanks and ponds in the morning

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:48 PM, Thu - 14 September 23

Adivvasis offer Naivedyam to bullocks in Kerameri mandal centre on Thursday.

Adilabad: The annual Polala, a festival to show gratitude to farm animals for toiling for their masters was celebrated on a colorful note across the erstwhile Adilabad district on Thursday.

The farmers gave their bullocks a bath in nearby irrigation tanks and ponds in the morning. They then attractively decorated the farm animals with vibrant colors and joon (cloth outfit) before taking them in processions to local temples. They took the animals around the temples and thanked the cattle for playing a vital role in farming.

They presented delicious food items called Naivedyam to the farm animals as a token of gratitude. The women worshipped the animals with harati. The farm animals were given rest for the day and not used in agriculture activities.

MLA Jogu Ramanna took part in the festival celebrated at his native Deepaiguda village in Jainath mandal. Meanwhile, cultural programmes were conducted to mark the occasion in rural parts of Adilabad, Nirmal, Mancherial and Kumram Bheem Asifabad districts.

The countryside came alive with farmers celebrating the festival, the processions and exhibition of decorated bullocks.

