Telangana Assembly elections: It is Seniors vs Juniors in Adilabad Congress

Throwing the need to be united to the wind, ticket aspirants for the Adilabad segment have been divided into two major groups

By Padala Santosh Published Date - 06:18 PM, Thu - 14 September 23

Adilabad: It is not the usual internal bickering among leaders in the Congress in Adilabad Assembly constituency. It, however, is an open conflict between senior leaders and relatively new players in the party ahead of the forthcoming Assembly polls.

Throwing the need to be united to the wind, ticket aspirants for the Adilabad segment have been divided into two major groups. While a section of seniors are eyeing the party ticket, a newcomer NRI, Kandi Srinivas Reddy, is also in the fray.

Reddy joined the Congress recently after quitting the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), reportedly after he was assured of the ticket by TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy.

Meanwhile, senior leaders including District Congress Committee president Sajid Khan, leaders Gandrath Sujatha and Sanjeeva Reddy applied for Adilabad seat recently. They have reportedly teamed up to thwart the efforts of the NRI, Srinivas Reddy, and are jointly organising events and touring the constituency.

Meanwhile, Srinivas Reddy is drawing flak for encouraging many to join the Congress without the knowledge of the DCC president. However, his activities are being opposed by the seniors, who claim that Reddy was not coordinating with the leaders of the party while bringing in members of other parties into the Congress as ordered by the party high command.

Reddy, at the same time, is trying to gain publicity by distributing pressure cookers to women. His move has evoked mixed opinion from within the party, with seniors frowning upon such gestures.

With the party already torn between factions, the cold war between the seniors and juniors too could affect whatever prospects the party has in the constituency.

