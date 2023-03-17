Adilabad SP tells police to control crimes in police stations on Telangana-Maharashtra borders

At the monthly review meeting in Adilabad on Friday, SP D Uday Kumar Reddy asked officials to intensify patrolling to check crimes reported on border areas

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:20 PM, Fri - 17 March 23

Superintendent of Police D Uday Kumar pins a medal presented a police official in Adilabad on Friday.

Adilabad: Adilabad district SP D Uday Kumar Reddy has acknowledged the role of policemen in reducing number of road accidents, but asked police officers working on the borders of Telangana and Maharashtra to be alert.

At the monthly review meeting in Adilabad on Friday, he asked officials to intensify patrolling to check crimes reported on border areas. Reddy handed over medals to his subordinates to mark 75th Independence Day of the country. He said policemen discharge duties risking their lives round the clock.

Additional SPs S Srinivas Rao, C Samay John, OSD B Ramulu Naik, and others were present

