Police always available for the public: Mancherial DCP

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 06:50 PM, Fri - 23 September 22

(In-charge DCP Akhil Mahajan distributes rice to residents of Rajaram village in Vemanapalli mandal on Friday) In-charge Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Akhil Mahajan said the police were always available for the public.

Speaking at community contact programmes of the police at Rajaram village in Vemanapalli and Pangidisomaram village in Kotapalli mandal on Friday, Mahajan said that the eradication of crimes and creation of a sense of security were the objectives of the community contact programme. |

He stated that police would be able to know if strangers were taking shelter in a locality. He told the civilians not to indulge in illegal activities and advised youth not to spoil their career by being addicted to bad habits.

Asking women to contact Dial 100 service when in peril, the DCP advised the public to be cautious of cyber criminals, not to open links in messages from unknown numbers, not to share PIN or One Time Passwords with unknown persons if they got phone calls saying they had won a lottery, loan or any gifts. If they were cheated by cyber criminals, they had to immediately call 1930 or dial 100 and file a complaint.

The DCP later dined along with locals and interacted with students of a government school in Raghunathpalli apart from distributing sports kits to youngsters and blankets and sarees to elderly women in Rajaram and Pangidisomaram villages.