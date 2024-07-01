Police book husband after wife’s death following forced abortion in Suryapet

According to Suryapet Superintendent of Police Sunpreet Singh, Suhasini of MG Nagar thanda of Chivvemla mandal died after her husband Ratnavath Hari Singh forced her to undergo abortion

By Telangana Today Published Date - 1 July 2024, 11:14 PM

Representational Image

Suryapet: A 27-year-old married woman died, allegedly after being forced to undergo an abortion by her husband, here on Monday.

According to Suryapet Superintendent of Police Sunpreet Singh, Suhasini of MG Nagar thanda of Chivvemla mandal died after her husband Ratnavath Hari Singh forced her to undergo abortion. The police registered a case against Hari Singh, a doctor and staff of a nursing home under laws pertaining to the medical termination of pregnancy.

As per the complaint, Hari Singh used to harass his wife for not giving birth to a male child. When Sushasini became pregnant for the third time, Hari Singh took her to a nursing home, where a doctor performed sex determination tests and when it was revealed that she was carrying a girl child, Hari Singh took her to a RMP who arranged for abortion at a private hospital at Mattampally. However, the abortion failed and her health deteriorated and she was advised to be shifted to a hospital in Khammam.

However, doctors at the Khammam hospital advised Singh to shift her to Hyderabad for better treatment. However, when the vehicle reached Suryapet, her condition turned serious and her pulse started dropping, following which she was taken to a nearby hospital where doctors declared her dead.

The police have registered a case and investigation is underway.