Police Commemoration Week: 201 units of blood collected in Bhupalpally

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 05:52 PM, Wed - 26 October 22

Bhupalpally SP J Surender Reddy at the blood donation camp at Bhupalpally on Wednesday.

Bhupalpally: A total of 201 units of blood were collected at a blood donation camp organised at the AR headquarters here on Wednesday in connection with the Police Commemoration Week. Superintendent of Police J Surender Reddy, who inaugurated the camp, appreciated the donors, adding that donation of blood would save lives of people. He said several police personnel had sacrificed their lives in the line of duty.

“Donating the blood is one of the great things. There should not be any apprehensions over donating the blood. A healthy person can donate blood once every three months,” he said. Later, he handed over the certificates to the donors including policemen.

Additional SP V Srinivasulu, Bhupalpally and Kataram DSPs A Ramulu and G Rammohan Reddy, Inspectors Raji Reddy, Jani Narsimhulu, Vasudeva Rao, Ajay, Jithender Reddy, Kiran, Ranjith Rao, Satish, Indian Red Cross Society district president Dr Srinivas, Vice-President Dr Kiran, Dr Praveen and others participated.