By Telangana Today
Published: Published Date - 07:00 PM, Sun - 23 October 22
Nizamabad: Bike rally organised as part of police commemoration week
Nizamabad: As part of Police Commemoration Week, the Nizamabad police took out a motorcycle rally on Sunday. Commissioner of police KR Nagaraju flagged off the motorcycle rally from Ditchpally police station.

The rally led by Additional DCP (AR) Giriraj passed through various parts of the Nizamabad town and culminated at NTR Chowrastha.

Addressing the rally, the commissioner said that the sacrifices of police martyrs should guide the police personnel towards ultimate discipline and dedication for ushering in social harmony and peace.

 

