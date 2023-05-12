Police constable brutally kills his wife in Vanasthalipuram

By Telangana Today Published Date - 01:28 PM, Fri - 12 May 23

Representational Image.

Hyderabad: In a gruesome incident, a police constable brutally killed his wife by stabbing and slitting her throat at their house in Gautami Nagar in Vanasthalipuram on Friday.

The cop was identified as K Raj Kumar from Hyderabad City Police.

Police sources said the couple often had arguments over Raj Kumar suspecting his wife Shobha’s fidelity.

After one such argument today, he allegedly stabbed her first on the hand and when Shobha tried to escape from the house by running down stairs, he chased her and slit her throat at the gate entrance.

LB Nagar DCP Sai Sri reached the spot and enquired details from officials.