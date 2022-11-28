Police constable’s wife ends life in Mancherial

A woman, Akudari Vanitha, 38, the wife of a police head constable, was found hanging at Nagarjuna Colony in Naspur mandal centre

By Telangana Today Updated On - 07:40 PM, Mon - 28 November 22

Mancherial: A woman, Akudari Vanitha, 38, the wife of a police head constable, was found hanging at Nagarjuna Colony in Naspur mandal centre on Monday.

Police said a suicide note purportedly written by her was recovered, in which she said she was ending her life unable to bear harassment by her husband. Naspur Sub-Inspector M Ravi Kumar said Vanitha was the wife of Kishtaiah, a head constable in Tiryani mandal centre of Kumram Bheem Asifabad.

Also Read Alumni of govt junior, degree colleges reunite after 40 years in Mancherial

In the note, she said Kishtaiah scolded her every day after returning home. She said she could not bear the mental torture and could not share it with her parents either.

Meanwhile, her parents staged a dharna demanding action against the policeman. The protest was withdrawn after the local police assured them of justice. Vanitha has left behind two daughters and a son.

Based on a complaint from her parents, a case was registered against Kishtaiah. Investigation is on.