Alumni of govt junior, degree colleges reunite after 40 years in Mancherial

Around 1,500 former students of the two institutions settled in different parts of Telangana and far places got together.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:57 PM, Sun - 27 November 22

Alumni of both Mancherial government Junior and Degree colleges belonging to 1975-90 batches felicitate their teachers during the reunion held in Mancherial on Sunday.

Mancherial: Alumni of both Mancherial government Junior and Degree colleges belonging to 1975-90 batches had a reunion at Padmanayaka Function Hall after a gap of around four decades here on Sunday. The two institutions were once the most-sought after colleges in the district.

Around 1,500 former students of the two institutions settled in different parts of Telangana and far places got together. They greeted each other and exchanged pleasantries and reminisced about the good old college days.

The alumni were together from 9 am and 6 pm, recounting memorable accounts of their college days. Apart from sharing with each other what was happening with in their lives, they also felicitated their teachers for imparting quality education and shaping their lives.

Former Congress MLC K Premsagar Rao, the honorary president of Alumni associaiton, who was the driving force of the reunion, introduced alumni who achieved sublime heights to the participants. He said that many students, who passed out from the two colleges, brought recognition to the district by shining in different fields including politics.

Speaking on the occasion, Rao promised to extend all support to the growth of the institutions. He announced a donation of Rs 2 lakh for improving infrastructure of the colleges, inspiring other participants. Former minister Boda Janardhan and ex-MLC Puranam Satheesh Kumar declared that they would contribute Rs 1 lakh each for the cause. Police officials and businessmen also vowed to donate funds.

Alumni association president K Prabhakar, general secretary Vijay Kumar, former municipal chairperson Mangilal Somani, ex MP Seetharam Naik, Gundeti Yogeshwar, Chakrapani, Ch Rajaiah, Ullal Satyanarayana, Venkateshwarlu, Somaiah and Kishan Rao were among many who attended the event.