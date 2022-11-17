Police distribute 2000 blankets to Adivasis in Mulugu

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 07:40 PM, Thu - 17 November 22

Mulugu: Superintendent of Police (SP) Sangram Singh Patil said the police department was taking several steps to provide assistance to the poor Adivasis including the Gotti Koyas in the district.

Speaking at a programme organised here on Thursday as a part of the week-long birth anniversary celebrations of noted tribal leader Birsa Munda, the SP said they had distributed 2,000 blankets to the Gotti Koya people to help them protecting form the cold wave conditions. He handed over the blankets to a few people at the programme, while the others were dispatched to the villages or hutments.

“As a part of the week long programmes, we have conducted a free mega medical camp at PSR Gardens in where 1500 tribal people attended, and at Eturnagaram, 2000 people attended,” he said, adding that they had ensured medical tests and distribution of medicine to all the needy at these camps.

OSD Gaush Alam, ASP Sudhir R Kekan, Mulugu CI Ranjith Kumar, RI Radharapu Swamy, CI Raju and others participated in the programme.