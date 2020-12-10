Police distribute blankets to elderly tribals in Asifabad

Sudheendra asserted that police were taking part in social service activities apart from protecting law and order.

Kumram Bheem Asifabad: Police distributed blankets to 200 elderly tribals living in various hamlets under remote Govena village in Tiryani mandal on Thursday. Additional Superintendent of Police YVS Sudheendra was the chief guest at the programme.

Sudheendra asserted that police were taking part in social service activities apart from protecting law and order. He sought cooperation of locals in preventing entry of anti-social elements into tribal habitations. He assured that police department would provide coaching at Jainoor and Asifabad to help tribal youngsters to crack jobs in government sector.

The ASP underlined the need for education among tribal children. He requested the ethnic tribes to send their wards to school and to focus on development. He opined that growth of a region could be achieved with education.

He requested them to share information of strangers with policemen. He later dined along with the tribals. Asifabad DSP Acheshwar Rao, Rebbena Inspector Satheesh, Tiryani Sub-Inspector P Rama Rao, his counterpart from Lingapur Madhukar were present.

