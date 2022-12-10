Police distribute sewing machines, blankets to tribals in Asifabad

Superintendent of Police K Suresh Kumar also requested the locals not to cooperate with banned Maoist party.
Kumram Bheem Asifabad: Police distributed sewing machines to tribal women and blankets to elderly people as part of a community outreach programme held at remote Pangidi Madara village in Tiryani mandal on Saturday. Superintendent of Police K Suresh Kumar was the chief guest of the event.
The machines were sponsored by Vasudha, a voluntary organization.
Suresh Kumar advised women to achieve self-empowerment with the help of the sewing machines. He told them to utilize the opportunity extended by the voluntary organization. He was all praise for Vasudha for striving hard to transform lives of the people in the district. He also requested the locals not to cooperate with banned Maoist party.
The SP urged the tribals to report their challenges by contacting the police through Dial 100 service. He said that the police were always in the forefront in serving the needy.
Additional SP Acheshwar Rao, Vasudha president Radhakrishna, secretary Surya, coordinator Uma, Asifabad DSP Srinivas, Rebbena Inspector A Narender, Tiryani Sub-Inspector Ch Ramesh, Sarpanch Jangu and others were present.