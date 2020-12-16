Dial 100 on time in Telangana

In 2020, over 99.58% of callers expressed satisfaction with the facility

By | Published: 12:01 am 12:31 am

Hyderabad: Dial 100 emergency response facility, upgraded by the State government to come to the rescue of people in distress, is receiving accolades from all quarters.

In 2020 up to November, around 99.58 per cent of the callers across the State expressed satisfaction with the Dial 100 facility. The feedback on the behaviour of the call receiver and the response and time taken by the police to reach the spot apart from the services rendered were taken into account.

In nuisance, property offences, suicide and other cases, the callers expressed 100 per cent satisfaction while in bodily offences and offences against women, the callers expressed 99.46 per cent and 99.80 per cent satisfaction respectively. In all, 55.62 lakh calls were received from June 2014 to November 2020. Most calls were related to bodily offences, according to officials.

The emergency types and sub-types were categorised mainly into accidents, act disrupting public peace, bodily offences, nuisance, property offences, suicide, election issues, offences against women and others like unknown person lying on the road, unidentified bodies, gambling, cybercrimes, traffic, strangers’ suspicious movement and illegal sale of liquor.

The issues pertaining to Covid-19 were also included in the emergency response facility. After receiving a call, the staff would forward the same to police station or department concerned to attend it on priority. The response time for the police to reach the spot is five minutes.

It was with the help of a call received to Dial 100 in January 2020, the police rescued as many as 52 inmates of an old-age home run illegally in ECIL. The inmates, some of them undergoing psychiatric treatment, were crammed into a two-bedroom house, police said.

After the outbreak of Covid-19, several tenants called up Dial 100 after the house owners started pressurising them to pay the rent. The police patrol teams immediately rushed to the house of owners concerned and counselled them about the financial problems faced by people due to the pandemic resulting in delay in paying the rent.

As many as 727 police stations and 29 police control rooms (PCRs) are using the Dial 100 web application through separate credentials provided to the staff. Each police station or PCR has a single point of contact, having a defined role and responsibilities. The Dial 100 services were integrated with the existing 108 and 181helpline facilities and also Common Emergency Response Services for GHMC, electricity board and water board in twin cities.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .