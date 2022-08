Hyderabad: Cops recover misplaced phones worth Rs.7.5 lakh

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 06:34 PM, Thu - 18 August 22

Hyderabad: The Humayunnagar police recovered 50 mobile phones that were misplaced by the owners and handed it over back to them on Thursday. The value of the mobile phones was around Rs.7.5 lakh.

The mobile phones of various brands and models were misplaced by the owners at different places in the Humayunnagar police station limits. With the help of technology, the phones were traced and handed over on Thursday at the police station, Asifnagar ACP RG Siva Maruthi said.