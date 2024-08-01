Police quickly clear Hyderabad-Vijayawada highway after truck collision

By Telangana Today Updated On - 1 August 2024, 12:56 PM

Hyderabad: Displaying efficiency and dedication, police officers swiftly cleared the Hyderabad-Vijayawada national highway near Choutuppal after a collision between two trucks on Thursday.

According to reports, following a collision between two laden trucks, beer bottles and onions scattered across the highway road, causing inconvenience to motorists and resulting in traffic jam.

Instead of waiting for municipal staff to arrive and clean the road, the police personnel from law and order and traffic wing, got onto the job of cleaning the road with all that they had in hand.

In the video of the incident which went viral on social media platforms, everyone is seen sweeping the road regardless of their ranks, from constable to sub-inspector. They used broken branches of trees with leaves to clear the debris and ensure the road was safe for motorists.

The prompt and proactive action by the police to clean the road and restore traffic flow was highly praised by motorists, who appreciated their dedication and quick response.