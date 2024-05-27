Police recovers stolen, lost mobile phones in Hyderabad

ACP Ibrahimpatnam, K P V Raju, said the police had recovered the phones from Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Kerala, Karnataka and Tamilnadu.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 27 May 2024, 05:21 PM

ACP Ibrahimpatnam, K P V Raju, said the police had recovered the phones from Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Kerala, Karnataka and Tamilnadu.

Hyderabad: The Ibrahimpatnam police recovered 18 mobile phones that were stolen or lost by the owners and handed it over to them after verification.

ACP Ibrahimpatnam, K P V Raju, said the police had recovered the phones from Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Kerala, Karnataka and Tamilnadu.

The mobile phones were either sold by some thieves after hoodwinking gullible persons or picked up from public places after being lost the owners. The police contacted the persons who were using the mobile phones and ensured the gadgets are handed over back to the police directly or through courier services, said the ACP.