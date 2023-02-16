Police recruitment: 626 women candidates take physical efficiency test in Adilabad

The tests were conducted under surveillance of CCTVs and the details of results would instantly be uploaded on the website of TSLPRB

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:13 PM, Thu - 16 February 23

A woman candidate participates in a physical efficiency test held in Adilabad on Thursday.

Adilabad: The physical efficiency tests held as part of the police constable recruitment drive on Thursday saw 626 women candidates appearing out of the 772 applicants in Adilabad.

Superintendent of Police D Uday Kumar Reddy said candidates took part in 800-metre running test and those qualified took the four metre short put and 2.5 metre long jump tests. The tests were conducted under surveillance of CCTVs and the details of results would instantly be uploaded on the website of Telangana State Level Police Recruitment Board (TSLPRB).

Also Read Mukhra (K) in Adilabad wins national award for best panchayat

Out of the 626 candidates, 279 candidates cleared the test.