Police remains mute on sexual harassment case: Woman protests in Peddapalli

By Raghu Paithari Published Date - 9 July 2024, 05:38 PM

Peddapalli: A married woman from Begumpet on Tuesday staged a protest in front of the Ramagiri police station demanding the arrest of a person who sexually abused her.

She also alleged that family members of the accused were threatening to kill her if she did not withdraw her complaint. The accused and his relatives were claiming to have the support of local MLA and IT Minister D Sridhar Babu, she said.

According to the woman, a native of Begumpet, Ramagiri mandal, one Shiva Kumar abused her sexually on a number of occasions after threatening to kill her children. He also promised to marry her but backed out later. Following this, she lodged a complaint against Shiva Kumar and his family members with the Ramagiri police on May 25.

Shiva Kumar, who allegedly took five tolas of gold and Rs.5 lakh from her, refused to return the cash and gold, she said in the complaint.

Even after a month, the police did not arrest the accused due to political pressure, she alleged, adding that though she had met the DCP as well, there was no action.

Meanwhile, Shiva Kumar’s brother Dasari Srinivas and sister Shravani were threatening to kill her if she failed to withdraw the complaint, she said, stating that on Monday evening, they waylaid her while she was on her way to a medical shop and tried to kill. She immediately called her brothers as well as the police.

Alleging that Shiva Kumar’s relatives had claimed that they had the support of Minister Sridhar Babu, the woman also alleged that Kamanpur mandal Congress president Vainala Raju was also supporting them.