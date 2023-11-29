Police search BJP Choppadandi candidate’s residence

Based on a complaint, police carried out checking in the house of Shobha and returned as they could not find anything.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 12:20 PM, Wed - 29 November 23

Karimnagar: Police conducted a check in BJP Choppadandi candidate Bodige Shobha’s residence in Gangadhar mandal headquarters on Wednesday morning.

However, Shobha questioned the officials for conducting a search in her residence without issuing any notice.

Election authorities have a right to carry out checking if there was any conflict or any other anti-social activity taking place. How can the police conduct checking at her house though no such incident occurred, she asked.

Giving clarification to Shobha, officials informed that they have carried out checking as they received a complaint.