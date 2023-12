KCR’s 40 Year Winning Streak Ends | Telangana Assembly Elections 2023 | KCR’s Political Journey

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:18 PM, Mon - 4 December 23

Hyderabad: Having triumphed in Gajwel, Telangana’s Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao suffered his first electoral defeat in 40 years, ending a streak of 14 victories in the Kamareddy constituency in the Telangana Assembly Elections 2023.