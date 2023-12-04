Bhadrachalam BRS MLA Tellam Venkata Rao refutes reports of him joining Congress

Venkata Rao dismissed speculations circulating on social media about his switch to Congress, asserting that they hold no truth.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 11:13 AM, Mon - 4 December 23

Dr Tellam Venkata Rao of BRS won Bhadrachalam Assembly seat.

Hyderabad: Bhadrachalam BRS MLA Tellam Venkata Rao on Monday dismissed the reports of him joining Congress party by stating that he always remain in BRS party.

Addressing the media, Venkat Rao dismissed speculations circulating on social media about his switch to Congress, asserting that they hold no truth. He reiterated his commitment to follow the path set by BRS president K Chandrashekhar Rao.