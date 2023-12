1.68 Lakh NOTA votes polled in Telangana assembly elections 2023

In 2018 elections, a total of 2,24,709 NOTA votes were registered.

By Sandeep Erukala Published Date - 10:42 AM, Mon - 4 December 23

Hyderabad: A total of 1,68,256 NOTA votes were cast in the 2023 Telangana Assembly Elections. The highest count of 4,079 NOTA votes was recorded in the Quthbullapur constituency, while the Jukkal constituency saw 469 NOTA votes.

