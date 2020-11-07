Police take on father to save minor daughters in Siddipet

A butcher ND Mohammed (33), who was suspected to be in an inebriated condition, grabbed a knife and tried to slit the throats of his daughters, aged around 8 years and 6 years

By | Published: 10:56 pm

Siddipet: A middle-aged man who got angry at his children for making noises tried to slash their throats with a knife, but timely intervention by two policemen saved the lives of the two minor girls on Saturday morning. One of the policemen also sustained a gash on his hand while trying to pin down the drunk man.

This bizarre story unfolded in Chittapur village on Saturday morning. A butcher ND Mohammed (33), who was suspected to be in an inebriated condition, grabbed a knife and tried to slit the throats of his daughters, aged around 8 years and 6 years. The girls’ mother and brother were away when the incident took place.

As the children began shouting and pleading for help, locality people called in police. Two constables Balraj and Ramesh who rushed to the house, which was just about 500 metres from their station, found the door locked from inside and the children screaming for help. The policemen jumped over the compound wall but could not enter the house. They climbed onto the roof and removed the asbestos sheet and jumped into the room. Mohammed armed with a knife was alleged to have threatened the policemen, but they managed to overpower him and in the process one of them got injured on his hand.

The profusely bleeding girls were rushed to the Government hospital in Siddipet where their condition is stated to be critical. The Dubbak Inspector Harikishna Goud said Mohammed was a native of Nanded in Maharashtra and had migrated to Mothey village some 15 years ago. He runs a meat shop and had two wives. Both the injured girls are daughters from his first wife Jamarid, who along with her son, was at the meat shop at the time of the incident.

The Inspector has further said that his second wife left for Nanded a few days ago along with her only son. Mohammad move to Chittapur afte renting a house just three days ago.

The bravery of the constables Balaraj and Ramesh was appreciated by people. The Commissioner of Police D Joel Davis who enquired about the welll-being of two girls has praised the constables Ramesh and Balaraj.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .