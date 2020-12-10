Police taking all steps to ensure women safety: Mahesh Bhagwat

By | Published: 8:53 pm

Hyderabad: Rachakonda Police Commissioner Mahesh M Bhagwat on Thursday participated in the International Human Rights Day celebrations organised by the Bhumika women’s collective here. The Commissioner explained about the rights of the women and asked them to report on eve teasing, stalking and violence to the Rachakonda She Teams on 9490617111.

The police were taking all steps to ensure safety of women, he said, adding that more emphasis was being given on women safety by the Telangana Police.

He also explained about the She Teams and the procedure followed by them to ensure punishment to those involved in sexual harassment. He later applauded the efforts of the Bhumika collective in protection and empowerment of women.

